Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,191,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.38 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

