AtonRa Partners Buys 120 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $274.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -157.56 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSP. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

