AtonRa Partners Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 37.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $126.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.94. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.87 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

