Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LIFZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.70.

LIFZF opened at $28.79 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

