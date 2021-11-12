Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXSCF opened at $165.26 on Monday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.72.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.