$45.13 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to post $45.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.13 million to $179.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $200.96 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $203.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million.

EWCZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,356,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,185,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,632,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,495,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.22. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

