Toast (NYSE:TOST) vs. DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Toast (NYSE:TOST) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Toast and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60 DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67

Toast presently has a consensus price target of $62.11, suggesting a potential upside of 28.43%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $42.92, suggesting a potential upside of 26.30%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toast and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.48 -$149.00 million $1.48 22.96

Toast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96%

Summary

DXC Technology beats Toast on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

