Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Jill Simeone Sells 57,165 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jill Simeone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $253.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

