Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nevro Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nevro in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $96.76 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

