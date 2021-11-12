The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Sells $116,000,000.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David M. Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

