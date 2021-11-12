Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $63.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.13.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $55.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after buying an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,941,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after buying an additional 739,222 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

