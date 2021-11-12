Critical Analysis: bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) vs. Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for bpost SA/NV and Pantheon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost SA/NV 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pantheon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

bpost SA/NV currently has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential downside of 3.29%. Given bpost SA/NV’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe bpost SA/NV is more favorable than Pantheon Resources.

Volatility and Risk

bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pantheon Resources has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares bpost SA/NV and Pantheon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost SA/NV 0.25% 1.50% 0.27% Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bpost SA/NV and Pantheon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost SA/NV $4.96 billion 0.36 -$22.05 million $0.06 149.96 Pantheon Resources $90,000.00 6,931.56 -$16.98 million N/A N/A

Pantheon Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bpost SA/NV.

Summary

bpost SA/NV beats Pantheon Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products. It also sells banking and insurance products under an agency agreement. The P&L segment specializes in worldwide mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics solutions including fulfillment, handling, delivery, and return management. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.S.A. and Head Office geographical segments. The U.S.A. segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration. The company was founded on March 8, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.