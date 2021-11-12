Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$24.50 at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMMCF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.