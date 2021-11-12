Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

