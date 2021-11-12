Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells $7,655,550.30 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liam Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $85.67 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arvinas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

