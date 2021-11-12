WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

WSC stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after buying an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,016,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

