$401.62 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to report $401.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $404.15 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,078 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 301,973 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,066 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 20.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 13.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 164,019 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 23.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,715 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.50 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.