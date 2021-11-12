$401.62 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to report $401.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $404.15 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,078 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 301,973 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,066 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 20.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 13.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 164,019 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 23.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,715 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.50 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.