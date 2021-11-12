Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.