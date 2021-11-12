The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.63 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.63 per share for the year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

