Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.37. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

