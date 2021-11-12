National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.50. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.52%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.