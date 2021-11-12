Piper Sandler Weighs in on Kronos Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. Kronos Bio has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,681 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,746,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

