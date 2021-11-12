FY2023 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Raised by Analyst

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$69.57 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$4.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$4.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.79.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

