Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 2.8% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Square were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $226.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.11 and a 200 day moving average of $244.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,160 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,884. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

