JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 270.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $114.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.