JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Centrus Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LEU. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

