JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

