JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 213,326 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213,326 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.