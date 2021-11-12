JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,885 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2,836.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $745.02 million, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $47,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,981 shares of company stock valued at $643,600. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

