JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 71,724 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,724 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In other BioAtla news, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,195.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $21,677,011.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 596,305 shares of company stock valued at $23,629,850. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioAtla has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $28.00 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

