Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $46,000 in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 191,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 188,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 43,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.42 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $241.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.