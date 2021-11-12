Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 96,953 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.17. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.