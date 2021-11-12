Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

TCMD stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

