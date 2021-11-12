Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $82,000 in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 309,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NCZ opened at $5.40 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 19,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $102,553.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

