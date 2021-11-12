AtonRa Partners Purchases 489 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.5% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $843,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $606.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $572.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.76. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.72 and a 1-year high of $631.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

