AtonRa Partners Sells 1,626 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.2% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 168.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 79.0% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,388 shares of company stock valued at $42,298,397. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $146.01 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $155.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

