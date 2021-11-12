AtonRa Partners Purchases New Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. AtonRa Partners owned 0.14% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 318.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 81,775 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Quanterix by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Quanterix by 27.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quanterix by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.45. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

