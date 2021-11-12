AtonRa Partners Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 154,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

PANW opened at $507.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.24 and a 12 month high of $523.72.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.