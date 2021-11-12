Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

SHB has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

LON:SHB opened at GBX 646.50 ($8.45) on Friday. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 624.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 615.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.89.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

