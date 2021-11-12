Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,910 ($38.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,744 ($35.85).
Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,250 ($29.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,710.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,968.67.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
