Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,910 ($38.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,744 ($35.85).

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,250 ($29.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,710.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,968.67.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, with a total value of £404.55 ($528.55). In the last three months, insiders acquired 39 shares of company stock worth $108,519.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

