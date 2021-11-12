Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 414 ($5.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 407.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 421.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

