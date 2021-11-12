WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.24% from the company’s previous close.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WH Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,577 ($20.60) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,628.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,679.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,311 ($17.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.