Financial Comparison: HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) vs. First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

HSBC has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HSBC and First Savings Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $50.43 billion 2.35 $5.23 billion $2.80 10.35 First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 1.07 $29.57 million $4.12 6.74

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HSBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 23.08% 5.51% 0.38% First Savings Financial Group 15.92% 17.17% 1.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HSBC pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HSBC and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 2 6 7 0 2.33 First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.94%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than HSBC.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats HSBC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

