$142.37 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post sales of $142.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $143.50 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $132.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $552.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $553.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $575.30 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $582.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 257,709 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.55. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

