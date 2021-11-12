SVB Leerink Lowers Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target to $14.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DBTX opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,183,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

