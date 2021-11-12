ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $8.50 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered ZIX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. ZIX has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIX by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 709,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIX by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.