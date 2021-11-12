$81.40 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report $81.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.70 million and the highest is $84.10 million. Banc of California reported sales of $68.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $275.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $277.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $340.05 million, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Shares of BANC opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.64. Banc of California has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Banc of California by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Banc of California by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Banc of California by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 88,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

