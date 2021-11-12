Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.71. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 373,487 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,393 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217,914 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Naked Brand Group by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 298,389 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

