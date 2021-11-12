Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $57.62

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.62, but opened at $53.81. Global-e Online shares last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 35,521 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,955,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,178,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

