Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $57.62

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.62, but opened at $53.81. Global-e Online shares last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 35,521 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,955,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,178,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
