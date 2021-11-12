Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $76.51

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.51, but opened at $66.00. Doximity shares last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 47,066 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

